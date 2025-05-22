Currencies / RAMP
RAMP: LiveRamp Holdings Inc
26.48 USD 0.14 (0.53%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RAMP exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.15 and at a high of 26.66.
Follow LiveRamp Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RAMP News
Daily Range
26.15 26.66
Year Range
22.82 36.08
- Previous Close
- 26.34
- Open
- 26.22
- Bid
- 26.48
- Ask
- 26.78
- Low
- 26.15
- High
- 26.66
- Volume
- 734
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- -2.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.65%
- Year Change
- 6.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%