RAMP: LiveRamp Holdings Inc
27.13 USD 0.33 (1.23%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do RAMP para hoje mudou para 1.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.03 e o mais alto foi 27.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LiveRamp Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RAMP Notícias
- LiveRamp (RAMP) CTO Hussain sells $355k in shares
- 6 Undervalued Semiconductor And Software Stocks Flashing Strong Value Signals - IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), inTest (AMEX:INTT)
- The old software investing playbook is dead. Here’s where to put your money now.
- The Trade Desk appoints Omar Tawakol to board of directors
- LiveRamp stock price target raised to $53 from $51 at Benchmark
- LiveRamp stock holds steady as Susquehanna reiterates Positive rating
- Liveramp earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- LiveRamp (RAMP) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- LiveRamp Q1 FY26 slides: Revenue growth accelerates to 11% as margins expand
- LiveRamp stock price target raised to $51 from $48 at Benchmark
- Analysts Estimate BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- LiveRamp (RAMP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Fintech Ramp secures $22.5 billion valuation in late-stage funding round
- LiveRamp stock initiated with Buy rating at DA Davidson on data ecosystem role
- Touchstone Small Company Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (SAGWX)
- LiveRamp’s Data Collaboration Platform Drove 313% ROI for Brands, According to Total Economic Impact Study
- LiveRamp and Walgreens Advertising Group Deliver Business Growth for Advertisers Through Robust Data Collaboration Partnershi
- Circana Aggregated Retailer Data Integrated in the LiveRamp Clean Room, Accelerating Advertiser Ability to Boost Performance Outcomes
- Despite Headwinds, LiveRamp’s Core Is Strong (NYSE:RAMP)
- Tesla, Snowflake Surge Among Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories - TipRanks.com
- Why Is LiveRamp (RAMP) Stock Up 25% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Advance Auto Parts Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Domo, LiveRamp, Urban Outfitters And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP)
- Google, Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Thursday’s Market Cap Stocks
Faixa diária
27.03 27.28
Faixa anual
22.82 36.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.80
- Open
- 27.09
- Bid
- 27.13
- Ask
- 27.43
- Low
- 27.03
- High
- 27.28
- Volume
- 187
- Mudança diária
- 1.23%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.15%
- Mudança anual
- 9.44%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh