RAMP: LiveRamp Holdings Inc
27.17 USD 0.37 (1.38%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RAMPの今日の為替レートは、1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり27.02の安値と27.31の高値で取引されました。
LiveRamp Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
27.02 27.31
1年のレンジ
22.82 36.08
- 以前の終値
- 26.80
- 始値
- 27.09
- 買値
- 27.17
- 買値
- 27.47
- 安値
- 27.02
- 高値
- 27.31
- 出来高
- 530
- 1日の変化
- 1.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.30%
- 1年の変化
- 9.60%
