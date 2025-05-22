Valute / RAMP
RAMP: LiveRamp Holdings Inc
27.59 USD 0.42 (1.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RAMP ha avuto una variazione del 1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.18 e ad un massimo di 27.93.
Segui le dinamiche di LiveRamp Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.18 27.93
Intervallo Annuale
22.82 36.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 27.17
- Apertura
- 27.23
- Bid
- 27.59
- Ask
- 27.89
- Minimo
- 27.18
- Massimo
- 27.93
- Volume
- 1.322 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.29%
