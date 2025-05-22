QuotazioniSezioni
RAMP: LiveRamp Holdings Inc

27.59 USD 0.42 (1.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RAMP ha avuto una variazione del 1.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.18 e ad un massimo di 27.93.

Segui le dinamiche di LiveRamp Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.18 27.93
Intervallo Annuale
22.82 36.08
Chiusura Precedente
27.17
Apertura
27.23
Bid
27.59
Ask
27.89
Minimo
27.18
Massimo
27.93
Volume
1.322 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.55%
Variazione Mensile
1.62%
Variazione Semestrale
5.91%
Variazione Annuale
11.29%
20 settembre, sabato