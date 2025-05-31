KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / PJP
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PJP: Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

90.93 USD 0.77 (0.85%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PJP fiyatı bugün 0.85% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 90.49 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 91.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PJP haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is PJP stock price today?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) stock is priced at 90.93 today. It trades within 0.85%, yesterday's close was 90.16, and trading volume reached 18.

Does PJP stock pay dividends?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 90.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.

How to buy PJP stock?

You can buy Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) shares at the current price of 90.93. Orders are usually placed near 90.93 or 91.23, while 18 and 0.18% show market activity.

How to invest into PJP stock?

Investing in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.25 - 93.65 and current price 90.93. Many compare -0.84% and 6.35% before placing orders at 90.93 or 91.23.

What are Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) in the past year was 93.65. Within 72.25 - 93.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) over the year was 72.25. Comparing it with the current 90.93 and 72.25 - 93.65 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PJP stock split?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.16, and 4.95% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
90.49 91.00
Yıllık aralık
72.25 93.65
Önceki kapanış
90.16
Açılış
90.77
Satış
90.93
Alış
91.23
Düşük
90.49
Yüksek
91.00
Hacim
18
Günlük değişim
0.85%
Aylık değişim
-0.84%
6 aylık değişim
6.35%
Yıllık değişim
4.95%
28 Eylül, Pazar