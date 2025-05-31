CotationsSections
PJP: Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

90.93 USD 0.77 (0.85%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PJP a changé de 0.85% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 90.49 et à un maximum de 91.00.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is PJP stock price today?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) stock is priced at 90.93 today. It trades within 0.85%, yesterday's close was 90.16, and trading volume reached 18.

Does PJP stock pay dividends?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 90.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.

How to buy PJP stock?

You can buy Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) shares at the current price of 90.93. Orders are usually placed near 90.93 or 91.23, while 18 and 0.18% show market activity.

How to invest into PJP stock?

Investing in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.25 - 93.65 and current price 90.93. Many compare -0.84% and 6.35% before placing orders at 90.93 or 91.23.

What are Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) in the past year was 93.65. Within 72.25 - 93.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) over the year was 72.25. Comparing it with the current 90.93 and 72.25 - 93.65 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PJP stock split?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.16, and 4.95% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
90.49 91.00
Range Annuel
72.25 93.65
Clôture Précédente
90.16
Ouverture
90.77
Bid
90.93
Ask
91.23
Plus Bas
90.49
Plus Haut
91.00
Volume
18
Changement quotidien
0.85%
Changement Mensuel
-0.84%
Changement à 6 Mois
6.35%
Changement Annuel
4.95%
28 septembre, dimanche