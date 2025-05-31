CotaçõesSeções
PJP: Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

90.93 USD 0.77 (0.85%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PJP para hoje mudou para 0.85%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 90.49 e o mais alto foi 91.00.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is PJP stock price today?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) stock is priced at 90.93 today. It trades within 0.85%, yesterday's close was 90.16, and trading volume reached 18.

Does PJP stock pay dividends?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 90.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.

How to buy PJP stock?

You can buy Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) shares at the current price of 90.93. Orders are usually placed near 90.93 or 91.23, while 18 and 0.18% show market activity.

How to invest into PJP stock?

Investing in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.25 - 93.65 and current price 90.93. Many compare -0.84% and 6.35% before placing orders at 90.93 or 91.23.

What are Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) in the past year was 93.65. Within 72.25 - 93.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) over the year was 72.25. Comparing it with the current 90.93 and 72.25 - 93.65 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PJP stock split?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.16, and 4.95% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
90.49 91.00
Faixa anual
72.25 93.65
Fechamento anterior
90.16
Open
90.77
Bid
90.93
Ask
91.23
Low
90.49
High
91.00
Volume
18
Mudança diária
0.85%
Mudança mensal
-0.84%
Mudança de 6 meses
6.35%
Mudança anual
4.95%
28 setembro, domingo