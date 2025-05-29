Currencies / PJP
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PJP: Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF
90.86 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PJP exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.75 and at a high of 91.19.
Follow Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PJP News
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Is Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Trump aims to curb direct-to-consumer ads for drugs. Hims & Hers Health could be targeted.
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)?
- PJP: Healthcare Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:PJP)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- Should You Invest in the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH)?
- U.S. Tariffs: The End Of The 90-Day Reprieve
- More tariff letters look set to hit. A Trump official says they’ll include a ‘general’ notice.
- Everything You Need To Know As We Near The End Of The U.S. 90-Day Tariff Pause
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- U.S. Pharma’s Innovation Capacity Threatened By Trump Tariff Uncertainty
- Midyear Macro Outlook: A New Dawn Of Uncertainty
- The HealthCare Sector: A Look At Sector Earnings Trends
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Healthcare Sector Checkup As U.S. Looks To Change Regulations
- Pharma, chips, other sectors look set to get hit with new tariffs soon, even as a court blocks other Trump levies
Daily Range
90.75 91.19
Year Range
72.25 93.65
- Previous Close
- 90.88
- Open
- 90.78
- Bid
- 90.86
- Ask
- 91.16
- Low
- 90.75
- High
- 91.19
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- -0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.27%
- Year Change
- 4.87%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev