PJP: Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

90.93 USD 0.77 (0.85%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PJPの今日の為替レートは、0.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり90.49の安値と91.00の高値で取引されました。

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is PJP stock price today?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) stock is priced at 90.93 today. It trades within 0.85%, yesterday's close was 90.16, and trading volume reached 18.

Does PJP stock pay dividends?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 90.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.

How to buy PJP stock?

You can buy Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) shares at the current price of 90.93. Orders are usually placed near 90.93 or 91.23, while 18 and 0.18% show market activity.

How to invest into PJP stock?

Investing in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.25 - 93.65 and current price 90.93. Many compare -0.84% and 6.35% before placing orders at 90.93 or 91.23.

What are Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) in the past year was 93.65. Within 72.25 - 93.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) over the year was 72.25. Comparing it with the current 90.93 and 72.25 - 93.65 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PJP stock split?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.16, and 4.95% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
90.49 91.00
1年のレンジ
72.25 93.65
以前の終値
90.16
始値
90.77
買値
90.93
買値
91.23
安値
90.49
高値
91.00
出来高
18
1日の変化
0.85%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.84%
6ヶ月の変化
6.35%
1年の変化
4.95%
28 9月, 日曜日