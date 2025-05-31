CotizacionesSecciones
PJP: Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

90.93 USD 0.77 (0.85%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PJP de hoy ha cambiado un 0.85%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 90.49, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 91.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Preguntas frecuentes

What is PJP stock price today?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) stock is priced at 90.93 today. It trades within 0.85%, yesterday's close was 90.16, and trading volume reached 18.

Does PJP stock pay dividends?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF is currently valued at 90.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.

How to buy PJP stock?

You can buy Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) shares at the current price of 90.93. Orders are usually placed near 90.93 or 91.23, while 18 and 0.18% show market activity.

How to invest into PJP stock?

Investing in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.25 - 93.65 and current price 90.93. Many compare -0.84% and 6.35% before placing orders at 90.93 or 91.23.

What are Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) in the past year was 93.65. Within 72.25 - 93.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) over the year was 72.25. Comparing it with the current 90.93 and 72.25 - 93.65 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PJP stock split?

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.16, and 4.95% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
90.49 91.00
Rango anual
72.25 93.65
Cierres anteriores
90.16
Open
90.77
Bid
90.93
Ask
91.23
Low
90.49
High
91.00
Volumen
18
Cambio diario
0.85%
Cambio mensual
-0.84%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.35%
Cambio anual
4.95%
28 septiembre, domingo