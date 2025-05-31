QuotazioniSezioni
PJP: Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

90.93 USD 0.77 (0.85%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PJP ha avuto una variazione del 0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 90.49 e ad un massimo di 91.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
90.49 91.00
Intervallo Annuale
72.25 93.65
Chiusura Precedente
90.16
Apertura
90.77
Bid
90.93
Ask
91.23
Minimo
90.49
Massimo
91.00
Volume
18
Variazione giornaliera
0.85%
Variazione Mensile
-0.84%
Variazione Semestrale
6.35%
Variazione Annuale
4.95%
28 settembre, domenica