- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
OXSQH: Oxford Square Capital Corp.
OXSQH fiyatı bugün 0.95% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.54 aralığında işlem gördü.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is OXSQH stock price today?
Oxford Square Capital Corp. stock is priced at 25.46 today. It trades within 0.95%, yesterday's close was 25.22, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of OXSQH shows these updates.
Does Oxford Square Capital Corp. stock pay dividends?
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is currently valued at 25.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.33% and USD. View the chart live to track OXSQH movements.
How to buy OXSQH stock?
You can buy Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares at the current price of 25.46. Orders are usually placed near 25.46 or 25.76, while 11 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow OXSQH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OXSQH stock?
Investing in Oxford Square Capital Corp. involves considering the yearly range 24.85 - 25.54 and current price 25.46. Many compare 1.47% and 2.33% before placing orders at 25.46 or 25.76. Explore the OXSQH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Oxford Square Capital Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Oxford Square Capital Corp. in the past year was 25.54. Within 24.85 - 25.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Oxford Square Capital Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Oxford Square Capital Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQH) over the year was 24.85. Comparing it with the current 25.46 and 24.85 - 25.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OXSQH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OXSQH stock split?
Oxford Square Capital Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.22, and 2.33% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 25.22
- Açılış
- 25.45
- Satış
- 25.46
- Alış
- 25.76
- Düşük
- 25.35
- Yüksek
- 25.54
- Hacim
- 11
- Günlük değişim
- 0.95%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.47%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.33%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.33%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4