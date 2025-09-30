What is OXSQH stock price today? Oxford Square Capital Corp. stock is priced at 25.46 today. It trades within 0.95%, yesterday's close was 25.22, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of OXSQH shows these updates.

Does Oxford Square Capital Corp. stock pay dividends? Oxford Square Capital Corp. is currently valued at 25.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.33% and USD. View the chart live to track OXSQH movements.

How to buy OXSQH stock? You can buy Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares at the current price of 25.46. Orders are usually placed near 25.46 or 25.76, while 11 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow OXSQH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into OXSQH stock? Investing in Oxford Square Capital Corp. involves considering the yearly range 24.85 - 25.54 and current price 25.46. Many compare 1.47% and 2.33% before placing orders at 25.46 or 25.76. Explore the OXSQH price chart live with daily changes.

What are Oxford Square Capital Corp. stock highest prices? The highest price of Oxford Square Capital Corp. in the past year was 25.54. Within 24.85 - 25.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Oxford Square Capital Corp. performance using the live chart.

What are Oxford Square Capital Corp. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQH) over the year was 24.85. Comparing it with the current 25.46 and 24.85 - 25.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OXSQH moves on the chart live for more details.