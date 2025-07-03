FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / NYC
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

NYC: American Strategic Investment Co Class A

9.90 USD 0.11 (1.10%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

NYC fiyatı bugün -1.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.42 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 10.44 aralığında işlem gördü.

American Strategic Investment Co Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NYC haberleri

Günlük aralık
9.42 10.44
Yıllık aralık
7.96 16.30
Önceki kapanış
10.01
Açılış
10.07
Satış
9.90
Alış
10.20
Düşük
9.42
Yüksek
10.44
Hacim
15
Günlük değişim
-1.10%
Aylık değişim
-3.32%
6 aylık değişim
-16.10%
Yıllık değişim
11.49%
21 Eylül, Pazar