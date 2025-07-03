通貨 / NYC
NYC: American Strategic Investment Co Class A
10.01 USD 0.03 (0.30%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NYCの今日の為替レートは、-0.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.52の安値と10.19の高値で取引されました。
American Strategic Investment Co Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
9.52 10.19
1年のレンジ
7.96 16.30
- 以前の終値
- 10.04
- 始値
- 9.71
- 買値
- 10.01
- 買値
- 10.31
- 安値
- 9.52
- 高値
- 10.19
- 出来高
- 31
- 1日の変化
- -0.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.25%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.17%
- 1年の変化
- 12.73%
