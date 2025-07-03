Moedas / NYC
NYC: American Strategic Investment Co Class A
10.01 USD 0.03 (0.30%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NYC para hoje mudou para -0.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.52 e o mais alto foi 10.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American Strategic Investment Co Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
9.52 10.19
Faixa anual
7.96 16.30
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.04
- Open
- 9.71
- Bid
- 10.01
- Ask
- 10.31
- Low
- 9.52
- High
- 10.19
- Volume
- 31
- Mudança diária
- -0.30%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.17%
- Mudança anual
- 12.73%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh