Währungen / NYC
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
NYC: American Strategic Investment Co Class A
10.44 USD 0.43 (4.30%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NYC hat sich für heute um 4.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.65 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.44 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die American Strategic Investment Co Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NYC News
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Großaktionäre von American Strategic Investment kaufen Aktien für über 11.600 $
- American strategic investment co. sees $11.6k in purchases
- We bought a fixer-upper in a coastal Connecticut town. In a year, we built a suburban life that's so good I don't miss NYC.
- Insiderkauf: Bellevue Capital Partners erwirbt Anteile an American Strategic Investment Co.
- American strategic investment co. sees $4,446 purchase
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- American strategic investment co. sees insider buys totaling $7,029
- American strategic investment: Bellevue capital partners buys $6.7k in NYC
- I moved to Charlotte after I got sick of paying $4,600 a month for a studio in NYC. My life's improved in so many ways.
- The top 10 NYC restaurants where Wall Street and Madison Avenue wine and dine
- Waymo just got approval to start testing its self-driving vehicles in New York City
- Forget booking a sightseeing tour. I lived in New York for 20 years, and this $4.50 ferry is the best way to see the city.
- American Strategic (NYC) Earnings Transcript
- American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: American Strategic Investment Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, loss narrows
- American Strategic Investment Q2 2025 slides: $41.7M loss amid Manhattan property impairments
- American strategic investment co reports q2 2025 results
- Real estate industry mourns, grapples with questions about the future of office security
- The story behind the viral photo of Blackstone's barricaded office
- Blackstone says real estate executive Wesley LePatner was among those killed in NYC shooting
- New York tech leaders are trying to unseat San Francisco for the future of the industry
- I was scared to leave NYC — but I moved to Nashville, fell in love, and have been happily living here for a decade
- Ken Griffin owns NYC's priciest condo. Mamdani wants to hike his property taxes — and others'.
Tagesspanne
9.65 10.44
Jahresspanne
7.96 16.30
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.01
- Eröffnung
- 10.07
- Bid
- 10.44
- Ask
- 10.74
- Tief
- 9.65
- Hoch
- 10.44
- Volumen
- 9
- Tagesänderung
- 4.30%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.95%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -11.53%
- Jahresänderung
- 17.57%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K