KurseKategorien
Währungen / NYC
Zurück zum Aktien

NYC: American Strategic Investment Co Class A

10.44 USD 0.43 (4.30%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von NYC hat sich für heute um 4.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.65 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.44 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die American Strategic Investment Co Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NYC News

Tagesspanne
9.65 10.44
Jahresspanne
7.96 16.30
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
10.01
Eröffnung
10.07
Bid
10.44
Ask
10.74
Tief
9.65
Hoch
10.44
Volumen
9
Tagesänderung
4.30%
Monatsänderung
1.95%
6-Monatsänderung
-11.53%
Jahresänderung
17.57%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K