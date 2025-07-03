Valute / NYC
NYC: American Strategic Investment Co Class A
9.90 USD 0.11 (1.10%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NYC ha avuto una variazione del -1.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.42 e ad un massimo di 10.44.
Segui le dinamiche di American Strategic Investment Co Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.42 10.44
Intervallo Annuale
7.96 16.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.01
- Apertura
- 10.07
- Bid
- 9.90
- Ask
- 10.20
- Minimo
- 9.42
- Massimo
- 10.44
- Volume
- 15
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.49%
21 settembre, domenica