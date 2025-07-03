QuotazioniSezioni
NYC: American Strategic Investment Co Class A

9.90 USD 0.11 (1.10%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NYC ha avuto una variazione del -1.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.42 e ad un massimo di 10.44.

Segui le dinamiche di American Strategic Investment Co Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

NYC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.42 10.44
Intervallo Annuale
7.96 16.30
Chiusura Precedente
10.01
Apertura
10.07
Bid
9.90
Ask
10.20
Minimo
9.42
Massimo
10.44
Volume
15
Variazione giornaliera
-1.10%
Variazione Mensile
-3.32%
Variazione Semestrale
-16.10%
Variazione Annuale
11.49%
21 settembre, domenica