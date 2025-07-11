Divisas / NYC
NYC: American Strategic Investment Co Class A
10.04 USD 0.44 (4.58%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NYC de hoy ha cambiado un 4.58%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.20, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 10.28.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas American Strategic Investment Co Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NYC News
- Tuesday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Empresa de inversión estratégica estadounidense registra compras por 11.600 dólares
- We bought a fixer-upper in a coastal Connecticut town. In a year, we built a suburban life that's so good I don't miss NYC.
- Empresa de inversión estratégica estadounidense registra compra de $4,446
- Thursday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- American strategic investment co. sees insider buys totaling $7,029
- American strategic investment: Bellevue capital partners buys $6.7k in NYC
- I moved to Charlotte after I got sick of paying $4,600 a month for a studio in NYC. My life's improved in so many ways.
- The top 10 NYC restaurants where Wall Street and Madison Avenue wine and dine
- Waymo just got approval to start testing its self-driving vehicles in New York City
- Forget booking a sightseeing tour. I lived in New York for 20 years, and this $4.50 ferry is the best way to see the city.
- American Strategic (NYC) Earnings Transcript
- American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: American Strategic Investment Q2 2025 sees revenue drop, loss narrows
- American Strategic Investment Q2 2025 slides: $41.7M loss amid Manhattan property impairments
- American strategic investment co reports q2 2025 results
- Real estate industry mourns, grapples with questions about the future of office security
- The story behind the viral photo of Blackstone's barricaded office
- Blackstone says real estate executive Wesley LePatner was among those killed in NYC shooting
- New York tech leaders are trying to unseat San Francisco for the future of the industry
Rango diario
9.20 10.28
Rango anual
7.96 16.30
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.60
- Open
- 9.58
- Bid
- 10.04
- Ask
- 10.34
- Low
- 9.20
- High
- 10.28
- Volumen
- 88
- Cambio diario
- 4.58%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.95%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -14.92%
- Cambio anual
- 13.06%
