MUST: Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

20.60 USD 0.05 (0.24%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MUST fiyatı bugün 0.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 20.50 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.65 aralığında işlem gördü.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MUST haberleri

MUST on the Community Forum

MUST için alım-satım uygulamaları

Günlük aralık
20.50 20.65
Yıllık aralık
19.00 21.84
Önceki kapanış
20.55
Açılış
20.64
Satış
20.60
Alış
20.90
Düşük
20.50
Yüksek
20.65
Hacim
40
Günlük değişim
0.24%
Aylık değişim
3.26%
6 aylık değişim
2.18%
Yıllık değişim
-0.87%
23 Eylül, Salı
12:30
USD
Cari Hesap
Açıklanan
Beklenti
$​-406.051 B
Önceki
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Bowman'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
Mevcut Konut Satışları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
4.04 M
Önceki
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Mevcut Konut Satışları (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-2.0%
Önceki
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Başkanı Powell Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
17:00
USD
2 Yıllık Tahvil İhalesi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
3.641%