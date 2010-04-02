货币 / MUST
MUST: Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF
20.60 USD 0.05 (0.24%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MUST汇率已更改0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点20.50和高点20.65进行交易。
关注Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FREE
日范围
20.50 20.65
年范围
19.00 21.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.55
- 开盘价
- 20.64
- 卖价
- 20.60
- 买价
- 20.90
- 最低价
- 20.50
- 最高价
- 20.65
- 交易量
- 40
- 日变化
- 0.24%
- 月变化
- 3.26%
- 6个月变化
- 2.18%
- 年变化
- -0.87%
23 九月, 星期二
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $-406.051 B
- 前值
- $-450.170 B
13:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 4.04 M
- 前值
- 4.01 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -2.0%
- 前值
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.641%