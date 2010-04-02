CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / MUST
MUST: Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

20.60 USD 0.05 (0.24%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do MUST para hoje mudou para 0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.50 e o mais alto foi 20.65.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MUST Notícias

MUST on the Community Forum

Faixa diária
20.50 20.65
Faixa anual
19.00 21.84
Fechamento anterior
20.55
Open
20.64
Bid
20.60
Ask
20.90
Low
20.50
High
20.65
Volume
40
Mudança diária
0.24%
Mudança mensal
3.26%
Mudança de 6 meses
2.18%
Mudança anual
-0.87%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-450.170 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%