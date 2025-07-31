FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / MTG
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

MTG: MGIC Investment Corporation

28.33 USD 0.18 (0.63%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MTG fiyatı bugün -0.63% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.26 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 28.65 aralığında işlem gördü.

MGIC Investment Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MTG haberleri

Günlük aralık
28.26 28.65
Yıllık aralık
21.94 29.01
Önceki kapanış
28.51
Açılış
28.35
Satış
28.33
Alış
28.63
Düşük
28.26
Yüksek
28.65
Hacim
5.017 K
Günlük değişim
-0.63%
Aylık değişim
2.53%
6 aylık değişim
14.19%
Yıllık değişim
10.66%
21 Eylül, Pazar