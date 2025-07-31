Moedas / MTG
MTG: MGIC Investment Corporation
28.80 USD 0.79 (2.82%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MTG para hoje mudou para 2.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 28.07 e o mais alto foi 29.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MGIC Investment Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MTG Notícias
- Ações da MGIC Investment Corp atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 28,98
- MGIC Investment Corp stock hits 52-week high at 28.98 USD
- MGIC (MTG) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- MGIC Investment (MTG) Could Be a Great Choice
- MGIC Investment Corp stock hits 52-week high at 28.69 USD
- MTG Outperforms Industry, Hits 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock
- MGIC (MTG) Up 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Why MGIC Investment (MTG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- MGIC Investment Shares Gain 2.3% as Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- MGIC Investment Stock: Solid Q2 With Minimal Losses Persisting (NYSE:MTG)
Faixa diária
28.07 29.01
Faixa anual
21.94 29.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 28.01
- Open
- 28.14
- Bid
- 28.80
- Ask
- 29.10
- Low
- 28.07
- High
- 29.01
- Volume
- 1.807 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.82%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.08%
- Mudança anual
- 12.50%
