货币 / MTG
MTG: MGIC Investment Corporation
27.94 USD 0.07 (0.25%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MTG汇率已更改0.25%。当日，交易品种以低点27.91和高点28.08进行交易。
关注MGIC Investment Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTG新闻
- MGIC (MTG) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Aerospace Stock Among Names Hitting New Highs
- EVER Rallies 16.3% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- MGIC Investment (MTG) Could Be a Great Choice
- MGIC Investment Corp stock hits 52-week high at 28.69 USD
- MTG Outperforms Industry, Hits 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock
- MGIC (MTG) Up 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Rupee plunges to all-time low on steep US tariffs, logs 4th month of loss
- Indian rupee tumbles past 88 to all-time low on US tariff hit; central bank intervenes
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- AIZ Rallies 12.5% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- EverQuote Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- Investor Bill Ackman proposes combining Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- Why MGIC Investment (MTG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Assurant Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues & Premiums Rise Y/Y
- Lemonade Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- EverQuote Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Automotive Revenues
- MGIC Investment Shares Gain 2.3% as Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- MGIC Investment Stock: Solid Q2 With Minimal Losses Persisting (NYSE:MTG)
- MGIC (MTG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- MGIC Investment (MTG) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- MGIC Q2 2025 slides highlight low delinquencies and robust capital position
日范围
27.91 28.08
年范围
21.94 28.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 27.87
- 开盘价
- 27.99
- 卖价
- 27.94
- 买价
- 28.24
- 最低价
- 27.91
- 最高价
- 28.08
- 交易量
- 183
- 日变化
- 0.25%
- 月变化
- 1.12%
- 6个月变化
- 12.62%
- 年变化
- 9.14%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值