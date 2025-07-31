Valute / MTG
MTG: MGIC Investment Corporation
28.33 USD 0.18 (0.63%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTG ha avuto una variazione del -0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.26 e ad un massimo di 28.65.
Segui le dinamiche di MGIC Investment Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MTG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.26 28.65
Intervallo Annuale
21.94 29.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.51
- Apertura
- 28.35
- Bid
- 28.33
- Ask
- 28.63
- Minimo
- 28.26
- Massimo
- 28.65
- Volume
- 5.017 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.66%
20 settembre, sabato