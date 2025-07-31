QuotazioniSezioni
MTG: MGIC Investment Corporation

28.33 USD 0.18 (0.63%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MTG ha avuto una variazione del -0.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.26 e ad un massimo di 28.65.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.26 28.65
Intervallo Annuale
21.94 29.01
Chiusura Precedente
28.51
Apertura
28.35
Bid
28.33
Ask
28.63
Minimo
28.26
Massimo
28.65
Volume
5.017 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.63%
Variazione Mensile
2.53%
Variazione Semestrale
14.19%
Variazione Annuale
10.66%
