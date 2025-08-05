通貨 / MTG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MTG: MGIC Investment Corporation
28.51 USD 0.50 (1.79%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MTGの今日の為替レートは、1.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.07の安値と29.01の高値で取引されました。
MGIC Investment Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTG News
- MGIC インベストメント社の株価、28.98ドルで52週高値を更新
- MGIC Investment Corp stock hits 52-week high at 28.98 USD
- 出来高変化率ランキング（14時台）～ソフト99、さくらなどがランクイン
- 出来高変化率ランキング（13時台）～さくら、レカムなどがランクイン
- 出来高変化率ランキング（10時台）～JPNエンジン、ソフト99などがランクイン
- AIZ Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Add it for Better Returns?
- MGIC (MTG) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Aerospace Stock Among Names Hitting New Highs
- EVER Rallies 16.3% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- MGIC Investment (MTG) Could Be a Great Choice
- MGIC Investment Corp stock hits 52-week high at 28.69 USD
- MTG Outperforms Industry, Hits 52-Week High: How to Play the Stock
- MGIC (MTG) Up 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Rupee plunges to all-time low on steep US tariffs, logs 4th month of loss
- Indian rupee tumbles past 88 to all-time low on US tariff hit; central bank intervenes
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- AIZ Rallies 12.5% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- EverQuote Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Buy the Stock?
- Investor Bill Ackman proposes combining Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
- Why MGIC Investment (MTG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Assurant Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues & Premiums Rise Y/Y
- Lemonade Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- EverQuote Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Automotive Revenues
1日のレンジ
28.07 29.01
1年のレンジ
21.94 29.01
- 以前の終値
- 28.01
- 始値
- 28.14
- 買値
- 28.51
- 買値
- 28.81
- 安値
- 28.07
- 高値
- 29.01
- 出来高
- 6.571 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.18%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.91%
- 1年の変化
- 11.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K