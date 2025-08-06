FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / MTCH
MTCH: Match Group Inc

38.51 USD 0.06 (0.16%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

MTCH fiyatı bugün -0.16% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 38.09 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 38.82 aralığında işlem gördü.

Match Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
38.09 38.82
Yıllık aralık
26.39 39.20
Önceki kapanış
38.57
Açılış
38.50
Satış
38.51
Alış
38.81
Düşük
38.09
Yüksek
38.82
Hacim
8.598 K
Günlük değişim
-0.16%
Aylık değişim
4.87%
6 aylık değişim
24.23%
Yıllık değişim
1.18%
