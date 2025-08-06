通貨 / MTCH
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MTCH: Match Group Inc
38.57 USD 0.98 (2.61%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MTCHの今日の為替レートは、2.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.47の安値と38.60の高値で取引されました。
Match Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTCH News
- Match Group at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Turnaround Focus
- Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- Match Group at Citi’s 2025 Conference: Strategic Shift and AI Focus
- Bumble App Revenues Decline: Is User Churn a Bigger Threat to Growth?
- Bumble's Customer Retention Rate Slips: Is Growth Getting Harder?
- Match Group: Hinge's Growth Is Slowing Dramatically (NASDAQ:MTCH)
- Half of Gen Z spends $0 a month on dating thanks to a ‘romance recession’
- Match Group To Pay $14 Million In FTC Settlement Over Deceptive Practices - Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)
- Match Group stock hits 52-week high at 38.78 USD
- Bumble's Paying Users Drop 8.7% in Q2: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Match Group stock price target raised to $45 by Susquehanna on turnaround progress
- Bumble shares drop on subscriber decline, AI strategy concerns
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.19%
- Why Match Group Rallied Big Today
- Match Group stock price target raised to $39 from $35 at RBC Capital
- Wall Street boosted by earnings, Fed rate cut hopes
- Wolfe Research raises Match Group stock price target to $42 on green shoots
- Match Group Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Remain Flat Y/Y
- Match Group stock price target raised to $35 from $32 at Morgan Stanley
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq lifted by earnings, Fed hopes
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq lifted by earnings, Fed hopes
- Match Group stock price target raised to $33 by JPMorgan on early signs of Tinder turnaround
1日のレンジ
37.47 38.60
1年のレンジ
26.39 39.20
- 以前の終値
- 37.59
- 始値
- 37.68
- 買値
- 38.57
- 買値
- 38.87
- 安値
- 37.47
- 高値
- 38.60
- 出来高
- 8.161 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 24.42%
- 1年の変化
- 1.34%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K