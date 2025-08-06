クォートセクション
通貨 / MTCH
MTCH: Match Group Inc

38.57 USD 0.98 (2.61%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MTCHの今日の為替レートは、2.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.47の安値と38.60の高値で取引されました。

Match Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MTCH News

1日のレンジ
37.47 38.60
1年のレンジ
26.39 39.20
以前の終値
37.59
始値
37.68
買値
38.57
買値
38.87
安値
37.47
高値
38.60
出来高
8.161 K
1日の変化
2.61%
1ヶ月の変化
5.04%
6ヶ月の変化
24.42%
1年の変化
1.34%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K