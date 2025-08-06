Valute / MTCH
MTCH: Match Group Inc
38.51 USD 0.06 (0.16%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTCH ha avuto una variazione del -0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.09 e ad un massimo di 38.82.
Segui le dinamiche di Match Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MTCH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.09 38.82
Intervallo Annuale
26.39 39.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.57
- Apertura
- 38.50
- Bid
- 38.51
- Ask
- 38.81
- Minimo
- 38.09
- Massimo
- 38.82
- Volume
- 8.598 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.87%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.18%
20 settembre, sabato