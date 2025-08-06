QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MTCH
Tornare a Azioni

MTCH: Match Group Inc

38.51 USD 0.06 (0.16%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MTCH ha avuto una variazione del -0.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.09 e ad un massimo di 38.82.

Segui le dinamiche di Match Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MTCH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.09 38.82
Intervallo Annuale
26.39 39.20
Chiusura Precedente
38.57
Apertura
38.50
Bid
38.51
Ask
38.81
Minimo
38.09
Massimo
38.82
Volume
8.598 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.16%
Variazione Mensile
4.87%
Variazione Semestrale
24.23%
Variazione Annuale
1.18%
20 settembre, sabato