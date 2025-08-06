CotizacionesSecciones
MTCH
MTCH: Match Group Inc

37.59 USD 0.15 (0.40%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MTCH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 37.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 38.36.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Match Group Inc en el pasado.

Rango diario
37.34 38.36
Rango anual
26.39 39.20
Cierres anteriores
37.44
Open
37.62
Bid
37.59
Ask
37.89
Low
37.34
High
38.36
Volumen
6.822 K
Cambio diario
0.40%
Cambio mensual
2.37%
Cambio a 6 meses
21.26%
Cambio anual
-1.23%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B