Divisas / MTCH
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
MTCH: Match Group Inc
37.59 USD 0.15 (0.40%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MTCH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 37.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 38.36.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Match Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTCH News
- Match Group en la Conferencia de Goldman Sachs: Enfoque en la Transformación Estratégica
- Match Group at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Turnaround Focus
- Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology
- Match Group at Citi’s 2025 Conference: Strategic Shift and AI Focus
- Bumble App Revenues Decline: Is User Churn a Bigger Threat to Growth?
- Bumble's Customer Retention Rate Slips: Is Growth Getting Harder?
- Match Group: Hinge's Growth Is Slowing Dramatically (NASDAQ:MTCH)
- Half of Gen Z spends $0 a month on dating thanks to a ‘romance recession’
- Match Group To Pay $14 Million In FTC Settlement Over Deceptive Practices - Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)
- Match Group stock hits 52-week high at 38.78 USD
- Bumble's Paying Users Drop 8.7% in Q2: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Match Group stock price target raised to $45 by Susquehanna on turnaround progress
- Bumble shares drop on subscriber decline, AI strategy concerns
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.19%
- Why Match Group Rallied Big Today
- Match Group stock price target raised to $39 from $35 at RBC Capital
- Wall Street boosted by earnings, Fed rate cut hopes
- Wolfe Research raises Match Group stock price target to $42 on green shoots
- Match Group Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Remain Flat Y/Y
- Match Group stock price target raised to $35 from $32 at Morgan Stanley
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq lifted by earnings, Fed hopes
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq lifted by earnings, Fed hopes
Rango diario
37.34 38.36
Rango anual
26.39 39.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 37.44
- Open
- 37.62
- Bid
- 37.59
- Ask
- 37.89
- Low
- 37.34
- High
- 38.36
- Volumen
- 6.822 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.40%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.37%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.26%
- Cambio anual
- -1.23%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B