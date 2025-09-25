- Genel bakış
MAGS: Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF
MAGS fiyatı bugün 0.69% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 63.72 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 64.57 aralığında işlem gördü.
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
MAGS haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is MAGS stock price today?
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) stock is priced at 64.52 today. It trades within 0.69%, yesterday's close was 64.08, and trading volume reached 2416.
Does MAGS stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF is currently valued at 64.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.29% and USD.
How to buy MAGS stock?
You can buy Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) shares at the current price of 64.52. Orders are usually placed near 64.52 or 64.82, while 2416 and 0.48% show market activity.
How to invest into MAGS stock?
Investing in Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.00 - 65.72 and current price 64.52. Many compare 10.01% and 40.87% before placing orders at 64.52 or 64.82.
What are Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) in the past year was 65.72. Within 39.00 - 65.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 64.08 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) over the year was 39.00. Comparing it with the current 64.52 and 39.00 - 65.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did MAGS stock split?
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 64.08, and 35.29% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 64.08
- Açılış
- 64.21
- Satış
- 64.52
- Alış
- 64.82
- Düşük
- 63.72
- Yüksek
- 64.57
- Hacim
- 2.416 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.69%
- Aylık değişim
- 10.01%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 40.87%
- Yıllık değişim
- 35.29%