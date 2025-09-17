Valute / MAGS
MAGS: Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF
65.07 USD 0.78 (1.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MAGS ha avuto una variazione del 1.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.66 e ad un massimo di 65.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
64.66 65.11
Intervallo Annuale
39.00 65.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.29
- Apertura
- 64.74
- Bid
- 65.07
- Ask
- 65.37
- Minimo
- 64.66
- Massimo
- 65.11
- Volume
- 2.740 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 42.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- 36.44%
21 settembre, domenica