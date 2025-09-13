Currencies / MAGS
MAGS: Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF
64.41 USD 0.29 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MAGS exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.14 and at a high of 64.54.
Follow Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MAGS News
Daily Range
64.14 64.54
Year Range
39.00 64.54
- Previous Close
- 64.12
- Open
- 64.32
- Bid
- 64.41
- Ask
- 64.71
- Low
- 64.14
- High
- 64.54
- Volume
- 2.509 K
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 9.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.63%
- Year Change
- 35.06%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev