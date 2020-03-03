Dövizler / LINK
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
LINK: Interlink Electronics Inc
10.27 USD 0.07 (0.68%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LINK fiyatı bugün -0.68% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.76 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 10.61 aralığında işlem gördü.
Interlink Electronics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LINK haberleri
- SEC, GlassBridge Enterprises’a karşı dosyalama gecikmeleri nedeniyle işlem başlattı
- SEC initiates proceedings against GlassBridge Enterprises for filing delinquencies
- InvestingPro’nun Mart Ayındaki Gerçek Değer Sinyalinin Ardından Link Bilgisayar %69 Yükseldi
- Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market
- Interlink secures $175,000 USDA grant for AI food monitoring system
- A Chainlink Pullback To $16 Could Set Up Parabolic Price Rally – Analyst
- Chainlink Surges 3% to $24 After U.S. Government Data Partnership and Bitwise ETF Filing
- BlackRock Holds Back on XRP as ETF Rumors Heat Up for Cardano, Polkadot, and Chainlink
- Chainlink Consolidates Near Resistance, Is A Bigger Rally In Sight?
- Despite XRP’s 10x Lead, LINK Is The Real Banking Coin, Analyst Says
- Chainlink (LINK) Chosen By Nasdaq-Listed Caliber For New Crypto Treasury
- Chainlink Partners With US Department Of Commerce To Bring Macroeconomic Data On-Chain
- LINK Price Climbs Following Chainlink’s Deal With US Commerce Department, Eyes $30
- Chainlink Vs. XRP Battle Heats Up As Bitwise Files For LINK ETF
- Is Chainlink Replacing XRP In SBI’s Strategy? Pundit Breaks It Down
- Chainlink Ready For Massive Breakout? A 15% Drop May Come First
- Chainlink Teams Up With Japan’s SBI Group: Could This Deal Ignite the Next Tokenization Wave?
- Chainlink Eyes Fresh Upside As Oversold Bounce Sets Stage For Bullish Continuation
- Chainlink Enters Critical Level As Bulls Gun For $40 — Here’s The Trend
- Chainlink’s Unprecedented Feat: ISO 27001, SOC 2 Compliance Achieved
- Dogecoin Holder Count Surges Toward New All-Time Highs — Here Are The Figures
- Chainlink Eyes Crucial Resistance After $25 Reclaim – Breakout Or Breakdown Next?
- Expert Touts Chainlink Advantage Over XRP In Institutional Adoption Race
- Chainlink Surges to 7-Month High on Wallet Growth: Is $30 Be Just the Beginning?
LINK on the Community Forum
LINK için alım-satım uygulamaları
Pattern Trader No Repaint MT5
Elmira Memish
Pattern Trader No Repaint Indicator MT5 Version Indicator searches for 123 Pattern, 1234 Pattern, Double Top, Double Bottom Patterns , Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders, ZigZag 1.618 and Father Bat Pattern. Pattern Trader indicator uses Zig Zag Indicator and Improved Fractals to determine the patterns. Targets and Stop Loss Levels are defined by Fibonacci calculations. Those levels must be taken as a recommendation. The trader may use different tools like Moving Avarages,
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Bonnitta EA, Bekleyen Pozisyon stratejisine (PPS) ve çok gelişmiş bir gizli ticaret algoritmasına dayanmaktadır. Bonnitta EA'nın stratejisi, gizli bir özel gösterge, Trend çizgileri, Destek ve Direnç seviyeleri (Fiyat Eylemi) ve yukarıda belirtilen en önemli gizli ticaret algoritmasının bir kombinasyonudur. 3 AYDAN FAZLA GERÇEK PARA TESTİ OLMADAN BİR EA ALMAYIN, BONNITTA EA'YI GERÇEK PARA ÜZERİNDE TEST ETMEM VE SONUCU AŞAĞIDAKİ BAĞLANTIDAN GÖRMEM 100 HAFTADAN FAZLA (2 YILDAN FAZLA) ALDI. BONNI
Bonnitta Gold MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Bonnitta Gold, kişisel Bonnitta Ticaret Göstergesine ve çok gelişmiş bir gizli ticaret algoritmasına dayanır. Bonnitta Gold'un stratejisi, gizli bir özel gösterge, Trend çizgileri, Destek ve Direnç seviyeleri ve daha önce bahsedilen en önemli gizli ticaret algoritmasının bir kombinasyonudur. BONNITTA ALTINININ 400 VE ÜZERİNDEKİ YÜKSEK KALDIRAÇ İHTİYACI VAR - 10.000 USD VE 1:500 KALDIRAÇ İLE TEST ETTİM LÜTFEN AŞAĞIDAKİ GERÇEK HESAP BAĞLANTISINA BAKIN. BU EA'YI KULLANMAK VE YALNIZCA KAYBEDEBİLEC
TradeGramBot
Mario Fuentes Valenzuela
Telegram Bot EA This Expert Advisor (EA) is a powerful tool that allows traders to receive Telegram notifications, manage Drawdown alerts, set up charts, and much more, all directly from the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor (EA) tool, integrated with Telegram, offers extensive customizable options to enhance your trading activities. The product allows you to display the signal name in the messages for easy tracking. It further provides the feature of sending the MQL5 link, either with
CCI Indicator Super
Tan Loc Tran
CCI Indicator Super is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of CCI Indicator Super is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT
Propsense MT5
Fahim Miah
5 (2)
Welcome to Propsense, the best solution for new and veteran traders with a simple FREE strategy! NEW to MT5! This indicator is a unique and affordable trading tool built on the teachings of a former bank trader. With this tool, you will be able to see inefficient points with ease. Additionally, traders will have a clean Heads Up Display which will show your running and closed P/L in pips AND currency units. As a highly requested option, a candle timer has been added which will allow you to j
Rocketship
David Mark Minutillo
ROCKETSHIP Rocketship is a fully automated Expert Advisor that is built like an Institutional Trader. Rocketship recognizes Smart Money concepts like order blocks, structure, inefficient price action, Wyckoff, mitigation and liquidity. Rocketship is packed with Modifiable Inputs and Functions that you can enable, disable and optimize depending on your tolerance for Risk. Rocketship is about to make you the professional trader you’ve always dreamed of being. If you are a student of MentFX, this i
Gold PA MT5
Giordan Cogotti
Introducing Gold PA MT5: The Revolution in Gold Trading BEST SET LINK - XAUUSD M1 CHART (The published tests were conducted from 2022 to the present using real tick/each tick modeling and 1-minute OHLC.) Make sure to have at least 99% modeling quality during the tests. Welcome to the era of precision trading with Gold PA MT5, the cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to dominate the gold market on the 1-minute timeframe. This masterpiece of financial engineering represents the culmination of yea
Günlük aralık
9.76 10.61
Yıllık aralık
3.25 12.00
- Önceki kapanış
- 10.34
- Açılış
- 10.30
- Satış
- 10.27
- Alış
- 10.57
- Düşük
- 9.76
- Yüksek
- 10.61
- Hacim
- 162
- Günlük değişim
- -0.68%
- Aylık değişim
- 14.11%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 56.32%
- Yıllık değişim
- 177.57%
21 Eylül, Pazar