货币 / LINK
LINK: Interlink Electronics Inc
11.00 USD 2.13 (24.01%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LINK汇率已更改24.01%。当日，交易品种以低点8.61和高点12.00进行交易。
关注Interlink Electronics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LINK新闻
- Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market
- Interlink secures $175,000 USDA grant for AI food monitoring system
- A Chainlink Pullback To $16 Could Set Up Parabolic Price Rally – Analyst
- Chainlink Surges 3% to $24 After U.S. Government Data Partnership and Bitwise ETF Filing
- BlackRock Holds Back on XRP as ETF Rumors Heat Up for Cardano, Polkadot, and Chainlink
- Chainlink Consolidates Near Resistance, Is A Bigger Rally In Sight?
- Despite XRP’s 10x Lead, LINK Is The Real Banking Coin, Analyst Says
- Chainlink (LINK) Chosen By Nasdaq-Listed Caliber For New Crypto Treasury
- Chainlink Partners With US Department Of Commerce To Bring Macroeconomic Data On-Chain
- LINK Price Climbs Following Chainlink’s Deal With US Commerce Department, Eyes $30
- Chainlink Vs. XRP Battle Heats Up As Bitwise Files For LINK ETF
- Is Chainlink Replacing XRP In SBI’s Strategy? Pundit Breaks It Down
- Chainlink Ready For Massive Breakout? A 15% Drop May Come First
- Chainlink Teams Up With Japan’s SBI Group: Could This Deal Ignite the Next Tokenization Wave?
- Chainlink Eyes Fresh Upside As Oversold Bounce Sets Stage For Bullish Continuation
- Chainlink Enters Critical Level As Bulls Gun For $40 — Here’s The Trend
- Chainlink’s Unprecedented Feat: ISO 27001, SOC 2 Compliance Achieved
- Dogecoin Holder Count Surges Toward New All-Time Highs — Here Are The Figures
- Chainlink Eyes Crucial Resistance After $25 Reclaim – Breakout Or Breakdown Next?
- Expert Touts Chainlink Advantage Over XRP In Institutional Adoption Race
- Chainlink Surges to 7-Month High on Wallet Growth: Is $30 Be Just the Beginning?
- Why Chainlink (LINK) Could Be The Biggest Winner In Stablecoins And Tokenization Era
- Chainlink Breaks 3-Month High Amid Record 2025 Enthusiasm
- Interlink Sales Jump 18 Percent
LINK on the Community Forum
日范围
8.61 12.00
年范围
3.25 12.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.87
- 开盘价
- 8.82
- 卖价
- 11.00
- 买价
- 11.30
- 最低价
- 8.61
- 最高价
- 12.00
- 交易量
- 953
- 日变化
- 24.01%
- 月变化
- 22.22%
- 6个月变化
- 67.43%
- 年变化
- 197.30%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值