Dövizler / KINS
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
KINS: Kingstone Companies Inc
13.69 USD 0.04 (0.29%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
KINS fiyatı bugün -0.29% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.57 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Kingstone Companies Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KINS haberleri
- Does Technology Power Heritage's Competitive Edge in Insurance?
- Does Technology Power Root's Competitive Edge in Insurance?
- Investment Income: Is it a Strategic Growth Lever for ROOT?
- Green Dot and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Investment Income: A Strategic Lever for Heritage Insurance?
- Heritage Insurance Poised for Policy Growth Amid Repositioning?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Kingstone Companies (KINS) Right Now?
- Kingstone Stock: Record Q2 Earnings And Raised Outlook, Buy (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Should Value Investors Buy Kingstone Companies (KINS) Stock?
- Kingstone Q2 2025 presentation: Raises guidance amid NY market consolidation
- Kingstone earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Buy These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Tariff-Induced Uncertainty
- Kingstone reinstates quarterly dividend after three-year hiatus
- Are Investors Undervaluing Kingstone Companies (KINS) Right Now?
- Kingstone Announces its Addition to Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes
- Kingstone: Progress Made, But Risks Remain (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Kingstone Announces its 2025/2026 Catastrophe Reinsurance Placement
- Kingstone Unlocks Growth In The Wake Of Market Disruption (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Insurer Aon Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Kingstone Companies: Still Improving (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Kingstone Successfully Sponsors Inaugural $125 Million Catastrophe Bond
- Aon Stock Climbing Again After Hitting All-Time High In March. New High On Horizon?
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Shows Strength; A Warren Buffett Favorite Climbs, An Insurance Name Breaks Out (Live Coverage)
- Erie Indemnity Stock At Highest Price Since November; Earnings Due Thursday
Günlük aralık
13.57 14.00
Yıllık aralık
8.45 22.40
- Önceki kapanış
- 13.73
- Açılış
- 13.57
- Satış
- 13.69
- Alış
- 13.99
- Düşük
- 13.57
- Yüksek
- 14.00
- Hacim
- 429
- Günlük değişim
- -0.29%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.93%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -16.12%
- Yıllık değişim
- 51.27%
21 Eylül, Pazar