통화 / KINS
KINS: Kingstone Companies Inc
13.69 USD 0.04 (0.29%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KINS 환율이 오늘 -0.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.57이고 고가는 14.00이었습니다.
Kingstone Companies Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
13.57 14.00
년간 변동
8.45 22.40
- 이전 종가
- 13.73
- 시가
- 13.57
- Bid
- 13.69
- Ask
- 13.99
- 저가
- 13.57
- 고가
- 14.00
- 볼륨
- 429
- 일일 변동
- -0.29%
- 월 변동
- 2.93%
- 6개월 변동
- -16.12%
- 년간 변동율
- 51.27%
20 9월, 토요일