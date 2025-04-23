货币 / KINS
KINS: Kingstone Companies Inc
13.65 USD 0.04 (0.29%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KINS汇率已更改0.29%。当日，交易品种以低点13.55和高点13.92进行交易。
关注Kingstone Companies Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KINS新闻
- Does Technology Power Heritage's Competitive Edge in Insurance?
- Does Technology Power Root's Competitive Edge in Insurance?
- Investment Income: Is it a Strategic Growth Lever for ROOT?
- Green Dot and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Investment Income: A Strategic Lever for Heritage Insurance?
- Heritage Insurance Poised for Policy Growth Amid Repositioning?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Kingstone Companies (KINS) Right Now?
- Kingstone Stock: Record Q2 Earnings And Raised Outlook, Buy (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Should Value Investors Buy Kingstone Companies (KINS) Stock?
- Kingstone Q2 2025 presentation: Raises guidance amid NY market consolidation
- Kingstone earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Buy These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Tariff-Induced Uncertainty
- Kingstone reinstates quarterly dividend after three-year hiatus
- Are Investors Undervaluing Kingstone Companies (KINS) Right Now?
- Kingstone Announces its Addition to Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes
- Kingstone: Progress Made, But Risks Remain (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Kingstone Announces its 2025/2026 Catastrophe Reinsurance Placement
- Kingstone Unlocks Growth In The Wake Of Market Disruption (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Insurer Aon Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Kingstone Companies: Still Improving (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Kingstone Successfully Sponsors Inaugural $125 Million Catastrophe Bond
- Aon Stock Climbing Again After Hitting All-Time High In March. New High On Horizon?
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Shows Strength; A Warren Buffett Favorite Climbs, An Insurance Name Breaks Out (Live Coverage)
- Erie Indemnity Stock At Highest Price Since November; Earnings Due Thursday
日范围
13.55 13.92
年范围
8.45 22.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.61
- 开盘价
- 13.60
- 卖价
- 13.65
- 买价
- 13.95
- 最低价
- 13.55
- 最高价
- 13.92
- 交易量
- 198
- 日变化
- 0.29%
- 月变化
- 2.63%
- 6个月变化
- -16.36%
- 年变化
- 50.83%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值