Valute / KINS
KINS: Kingstone Companies Inc
13.69 USD 0.04 (0.29%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KINS ha avuto una variazione del -0.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.57 e ad un massimo di 14.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Kingstone Companies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KINS News
- Does Technology Power Heritage's Competitive Edge in Insurance?
- Does Technology Power Root's Competitive Edge in Insurance?
- Investment Income: Is it a Strategic Growth Lever for ROOT?
- Green Dot and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Investment Income: A Strategic Lever for Heritage Insurance?
- Heritage Insurance Poised for Policy Growth Amid Repositioning?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Kingstone Companies (KINS) Right Now?
- Kingstone Stock: Record Q2 Earnings And Raised Outlook, Buy (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Should Value Investors Buy Kingstone Companies (KINS) Stock?
- Kingstone Q2 2025 presentation: Raises guidance amid NY market consolidation
- Kingstone earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Buy These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Tariff-Induced Uncertainty
- Kingstone reinstates quarterly dividend after three-year hiatus
- Are Investors Undervaluing Kingstone Companies (KINS) Right Now?
- Kingstone Announces its Addition to Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes
- Kingstone: Progress Made, But Risks Remain (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Kingstone Announces its 2025/2026 Catastrophe Reinsurance Placement
- Kingstone Unlocks Growth In The Wake Of Market Disruption (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Insurer Aon Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Kingstone Companies: Still Improving (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Kingstone Successfully Sponsors Inaugural $125 Million Catastrophe Bond
- Aon Stock Climbing Again After Hitting All-Time High In March. New High On Horizon?
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Shows Strength; A Warren Buffett Favorite Climbs, An Insurance Name Breaks Out (Live Coverage)
- Erie Indemnity Stock At Highest Price Since November; Earnings Due Thursday
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.57 14.00
Intervallo Annuale
8.45 22.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.73
- Apertura
- 13.57
- Bid
- 13.69
- Ask
- 13.99
- Minimo
- 13.57
- Massimo
- 14.00
- Volume
- 429
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -16.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- 51.27%
21 settembre, domenica