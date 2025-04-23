Moedas / KINS
KINS: Kingstone Companies Inc
13.81 USD 0.27 (1.99%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KINS para hoje mudou para 1.99%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.54 e o mais alto foi 13.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kingstone Companies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KINS Notícias
- Does Technology Power Heritage's Competitive Edge in Insurance?
- Does Technology Power Root's Competitive Edge in Insurance?
- Investment Income: Is it a Strategic Growth Lever for ROOT?
- Green Dot and Malibu Boats have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Investment Income: A Strategic Lever for Heritage Insurance?
- Heritage Insurance Poised for Policy Growth Amid Repositioning?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Kingstone Companies (KINS) Right Now?
- Kingstone Stock: Record Q2 Earnings And Raised Outlook, Buy (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Should Value Investors Buy Kingstone Companies (KINS) Stock?
- Kingstone Q2 2025 presentation: Raises guidance amid NY market consolidation
- Kingstone earnings beat by $0.19, revenue fell short of estimates
- Buy These 5 Low-Leverage Stocks Amid Tariff-Induced Uncertainty
- Kingstone reinstates quarterly dividend after three-year hiatus
- Are Investors Undervaluing Kingstone Companies (KINS) Right Now?
- Kingstone Announces its Addition to Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes
- Kingstone: Progress Made, But Risks Remain (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Kingstone Announces its 2025/2026 Catastrophe Reinsurance Placement
- Kingstone Unlocks Growth In The Wake Of Market Disruption (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Insurer Aon Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Kingstone Companies: Still Improving (NASDAQ:KINS)
- Kingstone Successfully Sponsors Inaugural $125 Million Catastrophe Bond
- Aon Stock Climbing Again After Hitting All-Time High In March. New High On Horizon?
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Shows Strength; A Warren Buffett Favorite Climbs, An Insurance Name Breaks Out (Live Coverage)
- Erie Indemnity Stock At Highest Price Since November; Earnings Due Thursday
Faixa diária
13.54 13.85
Faixa anual
8.45 22.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.54
- Open
- 13.54
- Bid
- 13.81
- Ask
- 14.11
- Low
- 13.54
- High
- 13.85
- Volume
- 66
- Mudança diária
- 1.99%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -15.38%
- Mudança anual
- 52.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh