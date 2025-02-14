FiyatlarBölümler
ISSC: Innovative Solutions and Support Inc

11.40 USD 0.10 (0.87%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ISSC fiyatı bugün -0.87% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 11.30 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 11.52 aralığında işlem gördü.

Innovative Solutions and Support Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
11.30 11.52
Yıllık aralık
5.30 20.00
Önceki kapanış
11.50
Açılış
11.37
Satış
11.40
Alış
11.70
Düşük
11.30
Yüksek
11.52
Hacim
817
Günlük değişim
-0.87%
Aylık değişim
-10.38%
6 aylık değişim
79.81%
Yıllık değişim
74.05%
