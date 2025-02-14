KurseKategorien
ISSC: Innovative Solutions and Support Inc

11.39 USD 0.11 (0.96%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ISSC hat sich für heute um -0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.30 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.43 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Innovative Solutions and Support Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ISSC News

Tagesspanne
11.30 11.43
Jahresspanne
5.30 20.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
11.50
Eröffnung
11.37
Bid
11.39
Ask
11.69
Tief
11.30
Hoch
11.43
Volumen
248
Tagesänderung
-0.96%
Monatsänderung
-10.46%
6-Monatsänderung
79.65%
Jahresänderung
73.89%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K