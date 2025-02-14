Währungen / ISSC
ISSC: Innovative Solutions and Support Inc
11.39 USD 0.11 (0.96%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ISSC hat sich für heute um -0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.30 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.43 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Innovative Solutions and Support Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
11.30 11.43
Jahresspanne
5.30 20.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.50
- Eröffnung
- 11.37
- Bid
- 11.39
- Ask
- 11.69
- Tief
- 11.30
- Hoch
- 11.43
- Volumen
- 248
- Tagesänderung
- -0.96%
- Monatsänderung
- -10.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 79.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 73.89%
