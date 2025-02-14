クォートセクション
通貨 / ISSC
ISSC: Innovative Solutions and Support Inc

11.50 USD 0.60 (5.50%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ISSCの今日の為替レートは、5.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.00の安値と11.52の高値で取引されました。

Innovative Solutions and Support Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
11.00 11.52
1年のレンジ
5.30 20.00
以前の終値
10.90
始値
11.00
買値
11.50
買値
11.80
安値
11.00
高値
11.52
出来高
533
1日の変化
5.50%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.59%
6ヶ月の変化
81.39%
1年の変化
75.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K