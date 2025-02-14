CotationsSections
Devises / ISSC
Retour à Actions

ISSC: Innovative Solutions and Support Inc

11.40 USD 0.10 (0.87%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ISSC a changé de -0.87% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 11.30 et à un maximum de 11.52.

Suivez la dynamique Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ISSC Nouvelles

Range quotidien
11.30 11.52
Range Annuel
5.30 20.00
Clôture Précédente
11.50
Ouverture
11.37
Bid
11.40
Ask
11.70
Plus Bas
11.30
Plus Haut
11.52
Volume
817
Changement quotidien
-0.87%
Changement Mensuel
-10.38%
Changement à 6 Mois
79.81%
Changement Annuel
74.05%
20 septembre, samedi