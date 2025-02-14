Valute / ISSC
ISSC: Innovative Solutions and Support Inc
11.40 USD 0.10 (0.87%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ISSC ha avuto una variazione del -0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.30 e ad un massimo di 11.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.30 11.52
Intervallo Annuale
5.30 20.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.50
- Apertura
- 11.37
- Bid
- 11.40
- Ask
- 11.70
- Minimo
- 11.30
- Massimo
- 11.52
- Volume
- 817
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 79.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- 74.05%
21 settembre, domenica