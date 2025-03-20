FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / INSE
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

INSE: Inspired Entertainment Inc

9.57 USD 0.19 (2.03%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

INSE fiyatı bugün 2.03% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 9.20 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.64 aralığında işlem gördü.

Inspired Entertainment Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INSE haberleri

Günlük aralık
9.20 9.64
Yıllık aralık
6.51 11.61
Önceki kapanış
9.38
Açılış
9.39
Satış
9.57
Alış
9.87
Düşük
9.20
Yüksek
9.64
Hacim
353
Günlük değişim
2.03%
Aylık değişim
5.40%
6 aylık değişim
9.62%
Yıllık değişim
3.24%
21 Eylül, Pazar