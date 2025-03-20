통화 / INSE
INSE: Inspired Entertainment Inc
9.57 USD 0.19 (2.03%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
INSE 환율이 오늘 2.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.20이고 고가는 9.64이었습니다.
Inspired Entertainment Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
INSE News
일일 변동 비율
9.20 9.64
년간 변동
6.51 11.61
- 이전 종가
- 9.38
- 시가
- 9.39
- Bid
- 9.57
- Ask
- 9.87
- 저가
- 9.20
- 고가
- 9.64
- 볼륨
- 353
- 일일 변동
- 2.03%
- 월 변동
- 5.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.24%
20 9월, 토요일