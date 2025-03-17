货币 / INSE
INSE: Inspired Entertainment Inc
9.22 USD 0.12 (1.28%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日INSE汇率已更改-1.28%。当日，交易品种以低点9.13和高点9.36进行交易。
关注Inspired Entertainment Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INSE新闻
- Inspired Entertainment: Modeling The Turnaround Path (NASDAQ:INSE)
- Inspired Entertainment stock price target reiterated at $12 by JMP
- Inspired Entertainment to sell UK holiday parks business to GENDA
- Pollard Banknote: Why Weak Margins Don't Tell The Whole Story (TSX:PBL:CA)
- Inspired Entertainment launches V-Play Football Brazil with EstrelaBet
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Inspired Entertainment earnings missed by $0.34, revenue topped estimates
- Should You Add DAVE Stock to Your Portfolio Pre-Q2 Earnings?
- Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Inspired Entertainment stock rating reiterated by JMP, citing virtual sports leadership
- Inspired Entertainment: Risk/Reward Very Appealing With This B2B iGaming Stock (INSE)
- Inspired Entertainment stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Inspired Entertainment stock initiated with Buy rating at BWS Financial
- BetMGM becomes first US operator to launch Inspired’s roulette game
- Inspired Entertainment Launches First Branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette Game in Canada with Loto-QuÃ©bec
- Inspired Entertainment secures new financing with senior notes
- Inspired Entertainment Builds on NJ Success with Launch of Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ in Michigan and Ontario
- Inspired Entertainment launches V-Play Football in Brazil
- Light & Wonder Stock: Bargain At First Glance, But Above Peers (NYSE:LNW)
- International Game Technology: Lottery King Back To Basics
- Inspired Entertainment Stock: Undervalued For A Reason (NASDAQ:INSE)
- Fitch downgrades Inspired Entertainment, flags negative rating watch
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
9.13 9.36
年范围
6.51 11.61
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.34
- 开盘价
- 9.36
- 卖价
- 9.22
- 买价
- 9.52
- 最低价
- 9.13
- 最高价
- 9.36
- 交易量
- 135
- 日变化
- -1.28%
- 月变化
- 1.54%
- 6个月变化
- 5.61%
- 年变化
- -0.54%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值