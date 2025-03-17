通貨 / INSE
INSE: Inspired Entertainment Inc
9.38 USD 0.21 (2.29%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
INSEの今日の為替レートは、2.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.22の安値と9.39の高値で取引されました。
Inspired Entertainment Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
INSE News
1日のレンジ
9.22 9.39
1年のレンジ
6.51 11.61
- 以前の終値
- 9.17
- 始値
- 9.25
- 買値
- 9.38
- 買値
- 9.68
- 安値
- 9.22
- 高値
- 9.39
- 出来高
- 143
- 1日の変化
- 2.29%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.30%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.45%
- 1年の変化
- 1.19%
