クォートセクション
通貨 / INSE
株に戻る

INSE: Inspired Entertainment Inc

9.38 USD 0.21 (2.29%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

INSEの今日の為替レートは、2.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.22の安値と9.39の高値で取引されました。

Inspired Entertainment Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INSE News

1日のレンジ
9.22 9.39
1年のレンジ
6.51 11.61
以前の終値
9.17
始値
9.25
買値
9.38
買値
9.68
安値
9.22
高値
9.39
出来高
143
1日の変化
2.29%
1ヶ月の変化
3.30%
6ヶ月の変化
7.45%
1年の変化
1.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K